PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor's birthday note for brother in law Anant Ahuja is simply adorable

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable Bollywood couples. Sonam tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and ever since then, the couple has been giving fans and viewers major relationship goals. The couple is very open about displaying their love and affection for each other on social media.

Sonam also shares a great bond with her extended family and her caramadarie on social media is the proof. As the Neerja actress’ brother-in-law turned a year older, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note for him. In the series of pictures, we can see the actress posing with Anant. Sonam also shared a picture featuring Arjun Kapoor, Anant, Anand and Mohit Marwah. Sharing them on her gram and Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday my do-gooder humanitarian brother in law! @ase_msb cannot wait to see you and hang and listen to music. Love you !” A while back, even Anand showered love on Anant as he shared multiple pictures from his childhood days featuring his brother and mother.

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja travel back and forth between London and India. Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in ‘Blind’ which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in leading parts. She recently had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.