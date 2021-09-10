PHOTOS: Sonu Sood brings home Bappa; Says he’s been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi since two decades

Actor Sonu Sood has created a niche with his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic. In a recent interview, the star opened up about his idea of Ganesh Chaturthi and how over the years he and his wife celebrated the festival. Sonu shared that it’s been over two decades since he’s been doing Ganpati puja in his Mumbai house.

Hailing from Punjab, Sonu arrived in Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. Recollecting how it all started, Sonu told ETimes, “I remember Sonali (his wife) had just arrived from Punjab. We were staying at a rented apartment in Mumbai back then. We wished to get Bappa home as we wanted to immerse ourselves in the city’s festive spirit. So, I went on a motorbike to Vile Parle railway station and got home a small murti. It was around eight inches tall, and Sonali then told me that we should get a bigger idol. Since then, we have been getting a four-foot-tall idol. I remember at midnight we were looking for some accessories to decorate and set up our home for the puja. During our early years, we were not aware of the kind of rituals we needed to perform as we had only seen Ganpati celebrations in films and Bollywood songs. Slowly, over the years, we learnt it all. It’s been 22 years since we have been bringing Bappa home.”

Keeping up with the tradition, Sonu once again on Thursday night welcomed Bappa home. Take a look at the actor’s pictures.

Further speaking to the leading daily Sonu described how his family perform aarti every day, deck up the house, put fresh flowers every morning and cook traditional food. “In fact, I have tried making modaks, but failed miserably. Last year, they turned out slightly better, so I will try making them this year, too. We also make prasad at home. During these five days, it feels so good every time you wake up in the morning and see Bappa at home. My sons are also excited, and their friends visit our home, too,” said the actor.