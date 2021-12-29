PHOTOS: Sonu Sood’s family aces the ‘twinning and winning’ game in black as they get papped in the city

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country, is home to several prominent faces of the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, many of them get spotted here, be it casually strolling on the street or leaving and arriving at the airport. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, it was actor Sonu Sood’s family who caught the attention of the shutterbugs outside Mumbai airport. Needless to say, the Sood’s looked nothing less than royalty.

Sonu Sood’s wife and sons took the twinning and winning game a notch higher in black ensemble. Sonali Sood rocked a black leather jacket with bell bottom jeans. On the other hand, both his sons, Ishaant and Ayaan also opted to layer their ensemble with jackets to protect themselves from the chilly weather. The family looked in haste as the camera captured them together. Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Sonu Sood has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s social drama, Acharya. In addition to this, he will also share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer historical action film, Prithviraj Chauhan.

