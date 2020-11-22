PHOTOS: Soon to be mum Anushka Sharma looks radiant as she steps out for shoot in a stunning ensemble

Ahead of the birth of her first child, Anushka Sharma began shooting and will shoot back to back for the next seven days. Check out her photos below.

is back to work and how! The actress, who is pregnant and in her last trimester, was back on set on Sunday morning. After spending some time with her husband Virat Kohli in Dubai, Anushka is back in Mumbai and has resumed shooting for her brand commitments. Now, ahead of the birth of her first child, Anushka began shooting and will shoot for back to back for the next seven days.

The actress will be filming for commercials in various studios of Mumbai and on Sunday morning she was snapped at one such studio. Anushka looked radiant as she was seen stepping out of her vanity van. Her growing baby bump could be seen as she wore a stunning green outfit. While Anushka left her hair open and simple, she completed her look with a flat brown shoes and wore a white mask.

“Anushka looked super cheerful on the sets and she was, in fact, thrilled to be back on the sets. She was telling people how she misses being on the sets. Despite being heavily pregnant, she was not stressed or worried being on the sets and around people because she was sure that all necessary steps were in place,” revealed an eye witness from the sets of the commercial shoot.

Check out Anushka's photos below:

Given that the actress is pregnant, extra precautions have been taken on set to ensure that no Covid-infected person throws the seven day plan out of gear. All cast and crew members of these shoots have been tested and quarantined.

In other news, Anushka and Virat are gearing up for January 2021 to welcome their child. The actress is expected to return to resume full-scale work from May, just four months after she delivers her first child.

