PHOTOS: Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif's recent no make up look will drive away your Monday blues

Katrina Kaif, who will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar was spotted outside Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan's office.

is all geared up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite . A recent video of Kat on the sets of Sooryavanshi where she is cleaning the floor with a broom had gone viral on social media. Akshay himself had shared this video on his social media accounts. He captioned it as "Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS." Katrina follows a huge fan following. The actress is an idol to many of her fans. From her killer dance moves to her amazing fashion sense, the actress is one such diva that sets up new trends in the industry.

Recently, Katrina was spotted outside 's father Rakesh Roshan's office. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi while she was exiting the office and entering her car. The Bharat actress looked pretty in her chic avatar. Kat was donning a red coloured floral mini dress and had paired her look with white sneakers. The Sooryavanshi actress opted for a no-makeup look. Katrina was all smiles and waved the paps as she exited the office. Katrina being spotted near Rakesh Roshan's office arises a question whether is the actress being in talks for Hrithik Roshan starrer Krish 4? Only time can tell.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, heading the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Sooryavashi is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop series. Akki's character was introduced towards the end in Rohit's last film starrer Simmba. and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role, reprising their characters Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. The film is slated for Match 27, 2020 release.

