PHOTOS: Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif's recent no make up look will drive away your Monday blues
Katrina Kaif is all geared up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. A recent video of Kat on the sets of Sooryavanshi where she is cleaning the floor with a broom had gone viral on social media. Akshay himself had shared this video on his social media accounts. He captioned it as "Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS." Katrina follows a huge fan following. The actress is an idol to many of her fans. From her killer dance moves to her amazing fashion sense, the actress is one such diva that sets up new trends in the industry.
Recently, Katrina was spotted outside Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan's office. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi while she was exiting the office and entering her car. The Bharat actress looked pretty in her chic avatar. Kat was donning a red coloured floral mini dress and had paired her look with white sneakers. The Sooryavanshi actress opted for a no-makeup look. Katrina was all smiles and waved the paps as she exited the office. Katrina being spotted near Rakesh Roshan's office arises a question whether is the actress being in talks for Hrithik Roshan starrer Krish 4? Only time can tell.
Speaking of Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, heading the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Sooryavashi is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop series. Akki's character was introduced towards the end in Rohit's last film Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo role, reprising their characters Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. The film is slated for Match 27, 2020 release.
Check out Katrina Kaif's pictures here:
It wont drive away our Monday blues but will scare us . Horrible face.
she is wearing makeup and full makeup but subtle shades. I like this kind of a makeup. Good kat.
Kat looks so ordinary without makeup despite having countless surgeries and botox. No one will give her a second look in west.
OMG SHE LOOKS SO OLD.
