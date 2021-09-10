PHOTOS: Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s mountain retreat in scenic Himachal town

Bollywood celebrities live in the most lavish yet comfortable homes around the country. While many celebs live in massive mansions with the most fashionable elements, there are some who find peace in their surroundings. Speaking of which, Bollywood ’s Himachal home is the best example. The actress, Kangana Ranaut hails from Surajpur, a small town in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The actress, who had no film background, walked through rough roads to reach where she is now. From Himachal to Chandigarh to Delhi to Mumbai, the ‘Thalaivii’ star climbed the stars step by step. While she stays in Mumbai to keep up with her work, she often visits her hometown to spend some quality time with her family and to rejuvenate.

Kangana Ranaut’s nest in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh is all about peace, calm, and serenity. Situated in the heart of Manali, the actress’ house is away from the hustle and bustle of a busy city. The property with sloping roofs to white door entrance, the Queen star’s home is no less than a dream. Designer Shabnam Gupta, carefully designed the space and ensured she met the actress’ wishes of having a magnificent home in perfect harmony with its surrounding. Kangana’s home interiors are filled with mountain charm. Her paradise in the mountains has a mixture of modern and contemporary elements. From glass conservatory to antique rugs to wooden flooring, the home exudes old world, new charm. But what catches our attention is the cinematic snow-topped mountain views from every room, including the all-glass conservatory where Kangana spends time with her family.

Traditional living area

