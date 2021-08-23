PHOTOS: ‘Strong girl’ Khushi Kapoor makes working out look fun as she starts the week with major fitness goals

Legendary film actress ’s daughter Khushi Kapoor might not have stepped into showbiz yet, but the young woman is not away from the limelight. She is quite popular on social media, with over 500K followers already. Khushi often takes to Instagram to share glimpses of her life with fans, who shower her posts with love and comments. Her Instagram grid is full of gorgeous photoshoots, stunning selfies, and a lot of fun and candid moments with her friends and family.

Just like her peers in the big Bollywood town, Khushi too dishes out major fitness goals every now and then. Following her sister, Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps, Khushi too has been having a lot of pilates sessions. A few moments back, her pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of what Khushi has been doing. In the photos shared by Namrata, we can see her and Khushi having fun while sweating it out. In the first picture, Namrata is seen sitting on Khushi, as she does a push-up, and smiles at the camera. In the second picture, Namrata and Khushi are seen working together to hold a complex position.

In the photos, Khushi can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with indigo jogger pants. Her hair is tied in a ponytail. Sharing the photos, Namrata captioned them, “Fun time with my Strong girl @khushi05k #PilatesGirl”. Within a few moments, many users on the photo-sharing app liked the post, including sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi too responded with a comment that read, “Casual Monday”.

Just like her sister, Khushi has been harboring Bollywood ambitions as well. A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Khushi will be launched by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in the Indian adaptation of the international comic book, Archie. Khushi will be making her debut alongside Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

