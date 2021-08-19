PHOTOS: Suhana Khan is a sight to behold in a black slip dress, as she glows in the golden hour sunlight

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan might not have stepped into Bollywood as of yet, but she sure has been in the limelight in recent times. Suhana, who has featured in a couple of short films before, is quite popular in social media, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her life. Her photos on Instagram are quite popular, and are flooded with fans’ love, likes, and comments within a few moments of her posting them, on the photo-sharing application.

This afternoon, Suhana shared two stunning photos on Instagram stories that are sure to make her fans swoon over her. These pictures of the star kid are quite possibly from Portugal, from where she posted a picture yesterday. In the photo, Suhana can be seen donning a beautiful black slip dress, that she paired with black heels. Keeping her hair open, she completed the look with silver hoop earrings, a dainty silver necklace, a silver bracelet, and a pretty black sling bag that she carried with her. Suhana posed for the photographs from a wooden bridge across a beach, and the golden hour sunlight falling on her skin, only accentuated her beauty.

Have a look at her pictures below:

Recently, Pinkvilla learned exclusively that will soon make her debut in Bollywood. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be launching her in an Indian adaptation of the famous international comic book series, Archies. Apart from that, she was recently seen in a short film called, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ where she received appreciation for her spectacular performance on screen.

