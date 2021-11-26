PHOTOS: Suit Up like Shilpa Shetty in a blue blazer for your airport look this winter season

If you have a soft spot for suits and blazers, you are in good company because Shilpa Shetty is a fan too. Over the years, the actress and fitness enthusiast has been spotted in regal sarees and quirky combos. However, this time taking a slight deviation from her staple look, Shilpa opted for a semi-formal ensemble, which is apt for attending meetings and comfy to travel for professional commitments. Shilpa Shetty gave us a crash course on how to add a dash of style to neutral colours and we are absolutely taking notes.

The actor and entrepreneur topped her white t-shirt with a crisp royal blue blazer. She opted for blue denim jeans and white spotless shoes to finish her look. Meanwhile, a brown statement bag only added elegance to her comfy yet elegant airport look. It appears that the actress decided to read what appears to be a script while travelling, while she also can be seen holding in her hands as she made her public appearance. White face mask and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Take a look at the photos below:

This appearance comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming reality TV show, India’s Got Talent 9. Apparently, Shilpa Shetty wants co-judge Kirron Kher to adopt her and the latter’s statement jewellery is the real reason behind it. The BTS clip began with Shilpa swooning about Kirron Kher’s ‘patan ka patola necklace’. In the video, Shilpa Shetty admitted that she only comes to the show to see the stunning jewels of Kirron Kher. Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher, Indian rap sensation Badshah will also be seen judging the show.

