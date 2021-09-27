PHOTOS: Superstar Prabhas spotted sporting a rugged mustache as he gets papped in Mumbai post shoot

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country with a massive audience base in multiple industries. Prabhas has many big-ticket ventures lined up to get a release or are currently under production. Prabhas has finished shooting for the much-awaited mega venture Radhe Shyam which stars Pooja Hegde in the leading part. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi amongst others. Prabhas is currently filming for his magnum opus ‘Adipurush’ which is being directed by Om Raut. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in a leading part.

who is playing the role of Lankesh, the antagonist in the film was also spotted outside Goregaon today as he finished the day’s shoot. Prabhas has signed up to be the leading actor in ‘Salaar’ which is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming the epic franchise KGF. The film also stars Shruti Haasan in a leading role and will be produced by Hombale films. Prabhas was spotted outside Goregaon by the members of the paparazzi. The actor was sitting inside his car sporting a mustache completing his rugged look.

Prabhas will be seen opposite another superstar for the first time in director Nag Ashwin’s yet-untitled Science-fiction epic. Amitabh Bachchan is also playing a leading part in the film and has shot for a few days on the project in Hyderabad. Nag Ashwin has previously directed a critically acclaimed venture ‘Mahanati’ which starred Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha in the leading parts.

