PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s hotelier friend Kunal Jani spotted outside NCB office

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore but his memories are etched in the hearts of all his fans for a long time. Today, it has been almost more than a year that the actor passed away, but his fans and his family members are still struggling to find out the truth behind his demise. But, recently the arrest of hotelier and SSR’s good friend Kunal Jani who was absconding since his demise has brought a new twist in SSR death case. Today, Kunal was papped as he stepped out of the NCB office today.

As per the pics, we can see Kunal Jani making his way out of the NCB office. Kunal can be seen wearing a blue tracksuit and has covered his face with a black mask. Earlier, Arjun Rampal’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by NCB for running a drug syndicate. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said, “Kunal Jani is being investigated regarding his links with drug peddlers and the drug syndicate that was busted by NCB last year."

Take a look:

Sources said Kunal Jani allegedly acted as a mediator for drug peddlers and clients. His name cropped up during questioning of some of the accused.

Kunal Jani's name came up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had found a chat group of actor Rhea Chakraborty and Kunal Jani where drugs were being discussed. Kunal Jani is the director of a Bandra-based restaurant with actor 's husband Raj Kundra and Ranjit Singh Bindra, who is accused in the Iqbal Mirchi case and was also investigated by the ED.

