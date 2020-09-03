PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker arrives for probe by CBI at DRDO guest house

On Thursday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker was called in by the CBI for questioning in the late actor’s case. She arrived at the guest house after Rhea Chakraborty’s father and others.

On Thursday, things took a different turn in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after his therapist Susan Walker was called in by the CBI for questioning. She was snapped arriving at the DRDO guest house after Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty. Sushant’s case took a new turn a few weeks back when the late actor’s therapist in an interview with Barkha Dutt had spoken up against the conspiracy theories and misinformation to confirm that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.

As per ANI’s tweet, “Mumbai: #SushantSinghRajput's therapist Susan Walker arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying.” On Thursday, Susan was seen walking inside the gates of the DRDO guest house where Sushant’s case was being investigated by the CBI. In her statement with Barkha Dutt, Susan had claimed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder that led to him experiencing depression and hypomania. She claimed that she met Sushant and Rhea back in 2019 and that the actress did everything to support the late actor.

(Developing Story)

Mumbai: #SushantSinghRajput's therapist Susan Walker arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying. pic.twitter.com/BWwjUqlbz2 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

