PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's family immerse late actor's ashes in Ganga river

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise, the late actor's ashes were immersed by his family in the river Ganga on Thursday.
20055 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 03:13 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput demise
Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic and untimely demise, the late actor's ashes were immersed by his family in the river Ganga on Thursday. The 'Chhichhore' actor, who was reportedly suffering from depression, committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The devastating news not only left the film fraternity shell shocked, but also millions of his fans. The actor's death was mourned by almost every celebrity on social media and his closest co-stars like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajukummar, Varun Sharma among others were present for the funeral. 

Sushant's sister, father and close relatives were were seen in a boat with police personnel in Patna where they immersed the late actor's ashes. 

Take a look: 

Since his demise, social media has seen debates around nepotism at an all-time high. Many other celebrities also flagged the importance of mental heath. Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor urged fans to reach out and seek help. On the other hand, the Mumbai police are investigating the matter and have been interrogating the actor's close friends and colleagues. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Bandra police station to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed on Wednesday that all those who were in touch with the late actor for the last 10 days will be summoned by the police. Sushant's rumoured girlfriend was seen outside the Bandra police station on Thursday morning as she arrived to record her statement.On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra, director of Sushant's yet-to-be-released film Dil Bechara, was summoned by the police and the director recorded his statement in the case. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

It is still unbelievable. He was so young. Just a year older to me and now he is all ashes and bones.

