PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reaches Mumbai's Cooper Hospital as actor passes away at 34

Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old is said to have committed suicide. However, the Mumbai Police in a statement revealed that no suicide note has been recovered as yet. The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor.

Sushant's remains were brought to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu and his family and friends were present at the hospital for same. His sister Nitu Singh was one of the first few ones to arrive and she was snapped at the hospital along with a friend.

Sushant had starred in Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore which were a massive box office success. All of 34, Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

