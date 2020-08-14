PHOTOS: Sushant Singh Rajput's staff reaches ED office as agency continues to probe money laundering angle

On Friday, staffer Rajat Mewati was snapped entering the ED office. The agency is likely to question the staff which was specifically hired by Rhea Chakraborty.

The Enforcement Dierctorate is continuing to probe the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and for the same the agency had summoned the actor's house help. While key people in the case like Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborthy, their father, Shruti Modi and Siddharth Pithani have already been questioned, the ED is now set to interrogate the late actor's housekeeping staff.

On Friday, staffer Rajat Mewati was snapped entering the ED office. As per reports, the ED might question the house-help and support staff, especially the ones hired by Rhea Chakraborty. Times Now had earlier reported that Sushant's cook, helper and bodyguard have been summoned by the ED.

See photos of Sushant's staffer reaching ED office below:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law revisits night of his death: Broke my heart to hear Shweta & Rani di cry

Apart from interrogating key people, the ED has also questioned Samuel Miranda, Rhea and Sushant's chartered accountants as well as the late actor's sister Meetu Singh. It has also seized phones and electronic devices of Rhea and her family.

Meanwhile, the CBI has also started its parallel probe in the case and have recorded statement of the late actor's family members. However, the agency is reportedly tight lipped about the course of investigation they are pursuing. Rhea, who has filed for a petition to transfer the case to Mumbai Police in the Supreme Court, is awaiting judgement. Two hearings were held this week. However, the top court has reserved its judgement.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×