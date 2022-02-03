PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl spotted together months after announcing break-up

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is in the news after she announced her break up with beau Rohman Shawl. They have now parted ways. The actress had confirmed the same on her social handle. Post-breakup, she had even shared a cryptic post. And today the actress was spotted with Rohman Shawl which has further rife speculations. The actress was all smiles as she poses for the shutterbugs while sitting in the car and Rohman tried to hide his face in the car.

Sushmita's full attire was not visible. She was seen wearing a black colour sweatshirt with a brown colour handbag. And Rohman was wearing a denim jacket. Well, he was showing his face and tried to hide his face. Talking about her break-up note, the actress had written on Instagram, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!”

The couple began dating in 2018. Rohman also shared a video post his breakup and wrote, “The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!!”

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, she was last seen in the second season of the web series Aarya 2. Her performance was hailed. The Ram Madhvani directorial was even nominated for the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

