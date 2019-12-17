PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys the sunset on a busy workday

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying the sunset on a busy workday. Check out her latest pictures.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen never fails to impress us with her unique statements and of course, utter beauty. Despite being away from movies for a long period of time, the beautiful and gorgeous actress still enjoys a massive fan following and there is no second doubt about it. The Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress who is currently in her 40s is also the doting mother of two girls – Alisah and Renee. Well, we are also waiting for Sushmita to announce her new project soon!

Sushmita Sen enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Most often, she updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Be it an outing with boyfriend Rohman Shawl or be it a selfie with her daughters, Sushmita makes sure to keep us updated! Recently, the Main Hoon Naa actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen enjoying the sunset while clicking selfies.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s latest Instagram post below:

The actress has also teased her fans by giving a small hint about some upcoming project. She writes in the caption, “Sunset & Sen’s (filming) Set. In the midst of a busy workday, it’s a must to sometimes pause & absorb the magic that surrounds us!!!” It is quite clear from this caption that Sushmita is definitely gearing up for some new project and we are waiting eagerly to hear the same. Sushmita is also making headlines for quite some time owing to her relationship with Rohman Shawl. The two of them have been quite vocal about their relationship and their social media PDAs are simply adorable.

Credits :Instagram

