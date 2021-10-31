PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen cannot stop smiling as she is SPOTTED with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in the city

Sushmita Sen and her infectious smile have always been the talk of the town. Fans love her beautiful smile and it is always a visual treat for the fans to see the diva and her stunning pictures. As she is not seen on the silver screen that enough paps never miss a chance to click her when she steps out of her house. Well, today was a lucky day as Sushmita was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Reportedly the couple had headed to a clinic in Bandra for a regular visit.

In the pictures, we can see Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl seated in their car. With whatever could be seen, Sushmita could be seen wearing a denim shirt and black sunglasses. She was all smiles as she saw the paps and looked at the camera while seated in the car. On the other hand, Rohman could be seen wearing a white jacket over a black tee and he held a neon green bag that appeared to be of his lady love. Rohman covered his face with a black mask and looked away from the camera. Indeed, Sushmita’s gorgeous smile will definitely take your breath even today.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen has been over the moon since her web series Aarya received an International Emmy nomination in the Best Drama category. The actress made her comeback with Aarya and the show's massive success has also led to season two. Sushmita has already finished shooting for Aarya season 2.

