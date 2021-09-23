PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen dishes out 'icon' vibes in her OOTD and neon bag

Sushmita Sen is rarely spotted out and about in the city but when she does get out, the paparazzi make sure not to miss her. On Thursday, the actress was seen in the city's suburbs and was snapped near her residence. Sushmita Sen was beaming with a smile on her face as she stepped out to meet and greet with the paparazzi. As usual, Sushmita looked stylish even in a basic look.

The Aarya actress stepped out in a pair of denims and a pullover sweatshirt. She, however, made it look super stylish as she accesorised it with a neon bag and flats. Sushmita Sen's sweatshirt had the words 'ICON' written across it and needless to say, she is one in own right.

Sushmita Sen posed for the paparazzi and even chatted them before signing off. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's latest photos below:

The actress made her comeback last year with Aarya which was streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The success of the first season has led to another season. In fact, Sushmita has already finished shooting for Aarya 2 and the drama web series may likely release early next year, if not in 2021.

