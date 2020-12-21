PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen soaks in festive vibes with Renee & Alisah in Dubai; BF Rohman calls them 'lifelines'

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a couple of stunning photos from Dubai as she enjoyed her holiday with daughters Renee and Alisah. Beau Rohman Shawl could not resist commenting on it.

Actress Sushmita Sen jetted off for a family vacay with daughters Renee and Alisah to Dubai and recently, shared stunning photos with them as they enjoyed the festive vibes ahead of Christmas. The actress never fails to leave her fans surprised as she often drops a sneak peek of her life with her family on social media. Once again, as she enjoyed with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita shared a glimpse of their festive vacay in Dubai on social media and left all mesmerised.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared two photos that happened to be clicked by her beau Rohman Shawl. In the photos, we could see Sushmita, Renee and Alisah posing in front of 3 beautifully lit up reindeers art pieces. As the trio struck poses, they smiled and rejoiced as they celebrated ahead of Christmas. Sushmita and her daughters were seen dressed in casual outfits and also were sporting masks in the photo.

Sharing the photos, Sushmita wrote, "#glowinginthedark “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn’t allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!! #sharing #happiness #love #gratitude #patronus #duggadugga." Rohman was quick to comment on the post. He wrote, "my lifelines." Sushmita replied to him and wrote, "And through your eyes... nice pictures jaan!! #lifelines love you!!!."

Take a look at Sushmita's post and Rohman's comment:

Meanwhile, the actress has had a great 2020 as she made her comeback on the screen and made her digital debut with a web show titled Aarya. She also happened to bag the Filmfare OTT award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the same. Due to the success of the first season, the second season of Aarya was also announced. The actress herself announced it in a live session.

Also Read|Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for 'Best father' feat PHOTOS with Renee, Alisah, BF Rohman is beyond adorable

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

Share your comment ×