PHOTOS: Sussanne Khan keeps it casual for a salon appointment in the city

Mumbai, the entertainment capital of the country is home to several prominent faces from the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, many of them catch the attention of shutterbugs as they step out in the city. On Sunday, January 9, it was Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan who was papped in the upscale locality of Juhu. Apparently, she stepped out for a salon appointment on the weekend.

Time and again, celebs flaunt their glamorous designed-filled wardrobe to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all being floored. But what attracted us more about Sussanne Khan’s look was her girl next door vibe. She opted for a quirky sleeveless t-shirt which was paired with ripped denim. Red statement purse and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Check out the photos below:

In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Khan has also shifted to a new home, the mother of two organised a lavish house-warming party for her close friends and family members. Sussanne took to social media to share inside pictures of her close-knit party with fans online which went insanely viral on the internet.

