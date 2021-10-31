PHOTOS: Sussanne Khan & rumoured BF Arslan Goni SPOTTED in their casual best at the airport

Sussanne Khan is grabbing all the eyeballs these days for her affair rumours with Arslan Goni. The two are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Recently, these two were in the headlines as Arslan took to his Instagram to post a love-filled message for Sussanne on her birthday. Also, the video from her birthday party where the two were inseparable went viral. Well, the rumoured couple is back in the headlines as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Although they were not spotted together it is reported that the love birds were returning from their vacation in Goa.

In the pictures, Sussanne Khan can be seen in all-black attire. She wore a black body-hugging dress that came up till her knees. She paired it with black and white shoes, left her hair open and wore brown coloured sunglasses. Sussanne Khan walked out of the airport in style as a sling bag hung on her. On the other hand, Arslan Goni who was not spotted with Sussanne wore blue ripped jeans and a white tee and covered his face with a black mask. It is said that the couple was in Goa for a short trip.

Take a look:

Recently, Arslan Goni took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Sussanne Khan but what caught all our attention was the fact that he addressed her as ‘darling’. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. Going by the same, fans are wondering if she just went Instagram official with her rumoured boyfriend. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons. Well, we just have to wait for the duo to confirm if something’s cooking between the duo.

