PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan is all things adorable as he gets clicked while stepping out of Kunal Kemmu's home

The little one, Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in casual blue coloured printed outfit with his mask on. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is surely the centre of attention.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was clicked when he was stepping out from Kunal Kemmu's home. The little one, Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in casual blue printed outfit with his mask on. The little one, Taimur Ali Khan is surely the centre of attention. The fans and followers of Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are definitely delighted when they get a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Some time back, Soha Ali Khan had shared picture of daughter Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan as they were dressed in Justice League outfit. The duo looked adorable in their respective Justice League outfits and they broke the internet with their picture together. The Justice League outfits of the little Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan pleasantly surprised the fans who loved every bit of that picture.

Check out the photos

Taimur Ali Khan who is a favourite of the shutterbugs, looked all the more adorable in his printed casual outfits as he visited Kunal Kemmu's home. The little one, was seen walking out of the building looking adorable as ever and was seen exiting the building. The fans are always so happy when the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked by the shutterbugs.

