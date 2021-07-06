PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks uber cool in white tee and pants as he steps out in the city

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted in Bandra. The little kiddo did not wave at shutterbugs but surely stopped and posed for them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur Ali Khan has always remained favourite muse of the shutterbugs. Whenever he steps out, either with his parents or alone, he always manages to turn heads. He is one of the most stylish and famous children from B Town. Taimur enjoys a massive fan following and also loves being clicked. The little one is now an elder brother, after his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a second son.

Today, the star kid was spotted in Bandra. He was wearing a white T-shirt and pants with a panda face print on them. The young one ensured that he is wearing a mask adhering to COVID 19 protocols. Taimur completed his look with the sneaker. He is often seen with his mother or father. Undoubtedly, Taimur gets his amazing looks and style from his famous and stylish parents. Saif and Kareena are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood.

The Begum, whenever she steps out, manages to impress everyone with her fashion sense. Even during her pregnancy, she was ruling the pregnancy attires.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Saif’s upcoming film Bhoot Police poster has been released. His character look poster has been released. The film will be released on the digital platform. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

