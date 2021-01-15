  1. Home
PHOTOS: Taimur waves at paparazzi as he joins mom Kareena Kapoor Khan for Nikhil Dwivedi son's birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan amped their style game as they were papped while heading for Nikhil Dwivedi son's birthday party. Check out their photos below.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Taimur waves at paparazzi as he joins mom Kareena Kapoor Khan for Nikhil Dwivedi son's birthday bash
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved star kids in the film industry. Ever since the junior Nawab has born, he has been under the constant glare of media and paparazzi. Be it his casual outing in the city or joining his parents for a starry bash, photographers do not miss any opportunity to get a glimpse of Taimur. Speaking of this, Bebo along with her son was today spotted while heading for Nikhil Dwivedi son's star-studded birthday bash.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena and Taimur sitting inside their swanky black car. We can see Saifeena’s son waving at the shutterbugs as he is seen sitting next to his mom. While the Udta Punjab star can be seen clad in a trendy yellow dress with her makeup game on point, Taimur looks adorable in a black tee with white shoes. In the pictures, the mother-son duo is also be seen sporting masks amid the ongoing pandemic. While Kareena seems busy with her phone, her little boy is seen gazing outside at the paparazzi. The Junior Nawab is also seen holding a gift.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Taimur was papped outside his residence with househelp, who was seen holding his hand. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second baby, has been sharing adorable photos of her little boy on social media that is sending the internet into a meltdown.

Also Read: Holy Cow: Taimur Ali Khan meets some unexpected guests just outside his residence; See Pics

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 1 hour ago

wtf Is wrong with these people there's a pandemic and they're going to parties exposing their children themselves other people they are so vain and selfish boycott them

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Use some common sense, no pregnant person or kids or parents want to be exposed, these people are all tested every 3 days and before going to be with people.