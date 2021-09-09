PHOTOS: Take cue from Khushi Kapoor as she aces an all black gym look with a mini purse.

There has been no official announcement of Khushi Kapoor's stepping into Bollywood but as per dad Boney Kapoor she will definitely be entering into showbiz. In the meantime, Khushi is making fans virtually as she has a huge following on social media. Looks like Khushi has already started prepping for her big debut. On Thursday, the young star kid was snapped exiting the gym.

While Khushi is often seen working out with sister Janhvi Kapoor, this time around she was snapped leaving the gym alone. The young one aced an all black gym look and served style lessons while she was at it. In one hand, Khushi was seen holding her pair of gym shoes.

She wore black track pants, a black sports bra and tied her hair in a simple and messy bun. However, it was Khushi's mini purse that caught our attention. To go with her gym look, Khushi was snapped carrying a black mini purse which are very much in vogue. Khushi waved out to the paparazzi once before she could sit in her car and head out.

Check out Khushi Kapoor's photos below:

