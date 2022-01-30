PHOTOS: Take style cues from Athiya Shetty and Malaika Arora's chic and fun Sunday look

The paparazzi had a busy start to Sunday as several celebrities were snapped at the international airport as well as in and around the city. One of them was Athiya Shetty who was snapped leaving the city. Keeping her airport look stylish and yet oh-so-comfortable, Athiya looked stunning. Well, if you need some style tips or even ideas, read on further for two distinct yet chic looks.

Wearing a beige pantsuit, Athiya wore a white crop top underneath her casual blazer and teamed her pantsuit with a pair of olive green converse. She kept her entire look minimal and basic but on point. Athiya waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside.

Another celeb who was snapped out and about was Malaika Arora. The fitness diva kept her Sunday look super fun as she opted for a printed playsuit. To amp up the look, Malaika paired a pair of white sneakers and looked smart. She made sure to follow protocols as she wore double masks and refused to take it off for the paparazzi.

Take a look at Athiya Shetty and Malaika Arora's relaxed Sunday look below:

