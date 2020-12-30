PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain arrive in style as they join Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for dinner

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently hosted a lavish family dinner at their place. It was a glitzy affair with all the Kapoor cousins attending the same

The Kapoor family is known for hosting starry and star-studded bashes in Bollywood. Be it any festivity or occasion, they make sure to spend quality time. From hosting glitzy birthday bashes to their annual Christmas lunch, the Kapoor family believes in making the most of the time with their loved ones. Over the weekend on Christmas, the entire Kapoor clan came together for the annual lunch and the pictures from it took the internet by storm. Recently, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Kunal Kapoor with his son Zahan were spotted by the paparazzi outside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence.

They all reunited for a lavish family dinner at Bebo’s place. In the pictures, the Marjaavaan star can be seen getting out of her swanky car. She can be seen wearing a stylish black off-shoulder top with blue jeans. The diva is also seen carrying a black sling purse. With her tresses left open, she looks lovely in the photos. Aadar on the other hand can be seen clad in a white tee and blue jeans. He was at his casual best. In the pictures, Kunal Kapoor is seen happily posing with his son for the shutterbugs. Armaan and Anissa also posed together for the pictures. The couple was seen carrying goodies and gifts as they make their way inside. Both were at their sartorial best.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Notably, Aadar took to his Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of their lavish dinner. He posted a photo wherein Kareena can be seen at her candid best. He also shared a picture wherein Zahan is seen binging on his favourite dish. The Udta Punjab actress also shared a picture that showed the dining table with beautiful crockery and red wine. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Countdown to New Years has begun….photo courtesy … Sit down cousins dinner. What’s on the menu?.”

Going by the pictures, it is evident they all had a blast at the family dinner.

