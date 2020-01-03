PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain cannot take their eyes off each other when spotted at the airport

Today evening, Tara Sutaria was spotted with Aadar Jain at the airport. The two were returning back to the city. Tara was looking cute donning a white crop top with white ankle-length tights.

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan opposite had made her debut in Student Of The Year in the Year 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff. Tara is often in news for her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. Aadar Jain, cousin of made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2017 with Qaidi Band. The two had never confirmed their relationship but the two's recent post had confirmed their relationship. The two haven't announced it in public but their frequent appearances together have proved it.

Today evening, Tara Sutaria was spotted with Aadar Jain at the airport. The two were returning back to the city. Tara was looking cute donning a white crop top with white ankle-length tights. She paired her look with a pink coloured cap on her head and a black coloured hoodie tied around her waist. On the other hand, Aadar looked uber cool in a red coloured hoodie and red coloured track pants. He was holding a black coloured sling bag with him and was wearing a cap on his head.

The two exchanged smiles with each other and could not take their eyes off each other. Tara and Aadar were looking stunning as they were spotted at the airport. On the work front, Aadar is yet to sign another film after his first film failed at the box office. On the other hand, Tara will be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap which is a remake of the Telugu hit RX 100 with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Tadap marks the debut of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

