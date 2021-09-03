PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria ditches heels for a stunning pair of knee length boots as she gets papped in the city

When it comes experimenting with fashion elements, actor Tara Sutaria never fails to surprise the fashion police. On Thursday, September 2, the actor caught the attention of shutterbugs at Mumbai airport. While doing so, she gave fans an apt fashion lesson on how to style knee-length boots to enhance one’s fashion statement. Knee-length boots are one item of accessory that can never go out of style. It is the perfect choice when the temperature begins to drop and winter season is just around the corner. In the past, we have seen many celebs coming up with newer and updated styles for this trend.

Now, it’s Tara Suturia who took the baton to experiment with it. In the photos, we can see Tara donning a black turtleneck crop-top which she paired with plain blue denim pants. Matching boots and minimal accessories rounded off her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open added elegance to her chic style. Tara Sutaria made sure to follow all COVID-19 guidelines by donning a black quirky face mask.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Rumour mills has it that the sequel film will be a remake of the film, Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside , John Abraham and in Ek Villain returns.

