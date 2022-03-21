PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria elevates her all-black outfit with a stylish Rs 23K sling bag.

Tara Sutaria and her effortless fashion is often spoken about. The young actress, who was last seen in Tadap, often makes top notch sartorial choice. Monday was no different as the actress was snapped in the city. Tara was seen exiting a residential building in the city's suburbs and the paparazzi made sure to get a glimpse of her.

For her day out, Tara wore an all-black outfit. The Tadap actress donned a set of black shorts and crop top. Her casual outfit was complemented with a black oversized jacket. Not just that, Tara elevated her outfit with a stylish cross body sling bag. She was seen carrying a Marc Jacobs Logo Strap Snapshot sling bag.

Adding a bit of luxe to her casual outfit, Tara's sling bag did not come cheap. The small sling bag currently retails for $295 on the designer website. This means the bag approximately retails at Rs 22, 497. Yup, you read that right!

Check out Tara's photos below:

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 this year. The film is the sequel of Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead. The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

