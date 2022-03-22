PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria keeps it effortlessly stylish in denim shorts, Arjun Kapoor looks smart in tie-dye shirt.

The paparazzi had a busy day in Mumbai today as several actors were snapped out and about. One of them was the chic and stylish Tara Sutaria. The actress was seen with her team members stepping out of a salon in the city's suburbs. While it doesn't come as a surprise, Tara's casual yet chic look was on point, just like her hair.

The actress, who was last seen in Tadap, beat the Mumbai summer heat by wearing a pair of denim shorts. She combined her shorts with a fitting full-sleeve black crop top. From the looks of it, Tara flaunted her freshly blow dried hair and accessorised her look with rings, charms, embellished footwear and a mini black tote bag. Tara posed for the paparazzi before heading out in her car.

On the other hand, the paps also snapped Arjun Kapoor in the city and the actor looked all things smart. Arjun was seen in the city's suburbs and was snapped wearing a dual-toned flannel shirt. The tie-dye shirt with a distressed hemline was definitely stylish and Arjun pulled it off rather effortlessly. He acknowledged the paps from afar and posed for them before going about his day.

Check out Tara and Arjun's photos below:

