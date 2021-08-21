PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria nails an all black attire in style as she gets papped in the city

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has been in the showbiz for quite some years now. In the beginning of her career, Tara was mostly seen on the small screen, but she swiftly made her debut into the film world with ’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Although only a couple of films old in Bollywood, Tara has managed to etch her own space, and remain in the limelight successfully. This evening, the young actress was spotted by the paps in a Mumbai locality.

The Marjaavaan actress was spotted in the city neighbourhood of Bandra. Tara was looking exceptionally fashionable in her all-black avatar. She was seen donning a little black dress, that looked comfortable and stylish at the same time. Tara wore her hair in a pony tail, and for footwear, she chose comfortable slippers. She completed the look with a black mask that matched her dress perfectly. She obliged the paparazzi with a few pictures, while they clicked them from a distance.

Have a look at Tara’s photos here:

Recently, Tara celebrated Navroz – the Parsi new year. She took to her Instagram space to share glimpses of the special occasion with fans. Tara donned a beautiful multicolored outfit from the Sabyasachi x H&M collection, as she wished her ‘Instafam’ ‘joy, good health, and endless love’ on Instagram stories. Apart from the wish, she posted a picture of her lavish Navroz lunch at home, and also shared a beautiful photo of herself on her feed, with a caption that read, ‘Saal Mubarak! Here’s to good thoughts, good words and good deeds.”

