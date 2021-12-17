PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria slays denim on denim for her day out, Malaika Arora keeps it playful in blue co-ord set.

Bollywood's divas often slay when they step out for a red carpet event. However, they also make sure to look their best in their off-duty looks. We spotted two such off-duty looks that were a winner. The first one was by Tadap actor Tara Sutaria who slayed in a denim on denim look.

Taking us back to the 90s with her look, Tara wore flared denims along with a ribbed crop top. She threw on a distressed denim jacket to complete the look and a mini crossbody bag. What also stood out were Tara's sunglasses which screamed 90s and the early aughts.

Another off-duty look that was hard to miss was Malaika Arora who was snapped on Friday evening entering her residence. The fitness diva kept it playful with her outfit as she opted for a blue co-ord set and strappy heels. The printed co-ord set included a shirt-like crop top and a printed flared skirt.

Check out Tara and Malaika's photos below:

