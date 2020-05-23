PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria turns chef amid lockdown & prepares roast pork, baked potato, creamed mushroom for dinner

Tara Sutaria has turned chef during the lockdown period and cooked a delicious meal for dinner recently. Check out a glimpse of the same in her Instagram post.

Tara Sutaria won everyone’s hearts in 2019 when she made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 backed by . She was already a known name in the world of Disney sitcoms before this and was a part of popular shows like Big Bada Boom, Oye Jassie, and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. The stunning diva now enjoys a massive fan following all over the country post her successful stint in SOTY 2.

The actress who is seldom active on social media has now broken her rule amidst the COVID-19 lockdown and keeps on sharing pictures from time to time. Of late, Tara has shared another post on Instagram in which she is seen showing off her culinary skills. The Marjaavaan actress has given a glimpse of the items she has cooked for dinner that included roast pork with rosemary, honey crispy baked potatoes, and creamed mushroom which are sure to leave anyone drooling to have a bite.

Check out Tara’s Instagram post below:

The interesting part here is that the actress gives credit for the recipes to Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain’s wife. Tara has been reportedly dating Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain for quite some time and is close to the rest of his family members too. On the professional front, after giving another stellar performance in her second movie Marjaavaan, Tara will be next seen in Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite Ahan Shetty. It is slated to release next year.

