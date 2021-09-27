PHOTOS: Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut flashes the victory sign as she gets snapped in the city

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has been a triumphant success and the actress is on a cloud nine with the film's reception. Kangana still seems to be basking in the glory of the film as it recently released on Netflix. On Monday, a beaming Kangana was spotted in the city as she was seen heading towards her car.

For her day out, Kangana opted one of her favourite colours as she wore a blush pink ethnic outfit. The actress was sans makeup and tied her hair in a simple bun. Posing for the paparazzi, Kangana was all smiles as she flashed the victory sign. Kangana completed her off duty look with a pair of dainty earrings and a bindi.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos below:

In Thalaivii, Kangana essayed the late CM Jayalalithaa. Fans and followers of the actress have been praising her for her commendable acting and brilliant transition from Kangana to Jayalalithaa on-screen.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana recently shared about her journey and said, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii."

