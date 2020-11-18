PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff keeps it casual in a black hoodie as he gets clicked in the city

Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for his next project Ganapath-Part 1, was recently spotted in the city and he was at his casual best.

Tiger Shroff never fails to steal the limelight every time he steps out in the city. The Baaghi actor is often clicked by the shutterbugs as he goes out and about in the city, leaving everyone in awe of his dapper looks. As we speak of this, Tiger was spotted by the paparazzi at a studio in the city today. The 30-year-old actor was all smiles as he posed for the pictures.

As usual, Tiger was exuding charm in his casual wear. In the pics, the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and matching sneakers. One cannot miss his toned body as he looks fit. Tiger, who enjoys a huge fanbase, is often seen surrounded by a huge crowd of fans who gather to catch a glimpse of the actor. To note, he never disappoints them. Today also, the dashing actor was seen clicking pictures with his ardent fans.

Check out the photos below:

Tiger has been in the news lately for his Maldives vacation as he has been treating us with his amazing pictures. From sharing his shirtless selfies to posting beach pictures, he has been giving us serious travel goals. On the professional front, the Heropanti star will be seen in the upcoming action flick Ganapath-Part 1. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is likely to release in 2022. Besides this, Tiger will also be working in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the lead. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

