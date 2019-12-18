PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff looks suave as he steps out in the city; Exchanges hugs with Ananya Panday

On Wednesday afternoon, Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city by the paps. The actor later met his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War with was busy shooting for Baaghi 3 with in Serbia. The actor was recently spotted at the airport with his co-star as the two were returning back from Serbia. Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a casual red top teamed up with a pair of matching denim and black boots. She tied up her hair into a high bun and also wore a pair of glasses. Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a lavender – coloured t-shirt teamed up with a black jacket and matching denim.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tiger Shroff was spotted in the city by the paps. The actor stepped out in style from his car. He was donning a black t-shirt with blue denim. He paired his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. Tiger looked smashing in his casual and simple attire. He posed for the paparazzi after stepping out of his car and did not fail to show off his killer smile. The actor was later spotted with his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday, who was looking cute in an all-white dress. The two were having fun chatting with each other and exchanged hugs too.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s THIS THROWBACK photo with dad Jackie Shroff is pure gold; Fans tag actor as ‘cutest baby ever')

Talking about the movie Baaghi 3, it also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a crucial role apart from Tiger and Shraddha. It features Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, Chunky Pandey, Annu Kapoor and others in significant roles. Baaghi 3 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan. It happens to be a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More