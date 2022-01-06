PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff makes off day duty look appear effortless and stylish as he gets snapped in the city.

Tiger Shroff kept his fans hooked to the gram during his recent new year holiday with rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani. The lovebirds returned to Mumbai together and were snapped at the international airport making an exit. Looks like it's been a relaxed and laidback start to the new year for Tiger as the actor was snapped in the city on Thursday.

The Baaghi actor made a statement in his off day duty look as he was seen stepping out and heading back to his car. The paparazzi spotted Tiger in the city's suburbs and the actor happily obliged for photos. Amid the rising cases, Tiger made sure to not remove his mask while posing for pictures.

The actor wore a blue PJ set and his ruffled hair look was hard to miss. Tiger Shroff also flaunted his toned muscles and obliged for a few selfies.

Check out Tiger Shroff's off day duty look:

On the work front, Tiger has multiple films in the pipeline. He recently wrapped the shooting of the first schedule of Ganapath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 which is a sequel to his debut film. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Tiger will be seen doing some mind boggling action sequences in Heropanti 2 which will leave the audience amazed. Click the link below to read more details! ​

