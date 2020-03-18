PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff meets an astrologer and we wonder what the future has in store for the Baaghi 3 star

Tiger Shroff was spotted meeting an astrologer today. While their discussion was behind the closed doors, we wonder if he asked him about Baaghi 3's re-release.

Tiger Shroff isn't fully abiding by the self-quarantine rules. While several stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and are staying indoors, the Bollywood star stepped out for a bit. The action-hero kept the Coronavirus scare at bay as he visited an astrologer today. The actor embraced the summer with his black vest. The actor flaunted his toned muscles (also reminding us a little of - we miss seeing you outdoors Duggu) during his rendezvous. He paired the black vest with a pair of black pants.

Tiger kept things casual when he slipped into a pair of flipflops for the visit. He sported a pair of sunglasses to safeguard his eyes from the sunny outdoors. While he looked good and made us envious of his good looks, we are more curious about his future predictions.

Did Tiger ask the astrologer about the kinds of projects he might take on? Did he quiz the future predictor about his love life (*cough cough*)? Or did he ask him if Baaghi 3 would get a re-release date? What do you think he might have asked the astrologer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below:

On the work front, the actor was just seen in Baaghi 3. Tiger reunited with for the second time in the franchise. Although Ahmed Khan directorial received just ten days at the box office, it collected Rs 93 crore. The movie was impacted by the theatre shut down in Mumbai and Delhi.

As a result, Tiger hopes the movie gets another chance at the box office. Read more about it here: Tiger Shroff wishes for Baaghi 3's re release as film's BO collections get affected amid Coronavirus outbreak

Credits :Viral Bhayani

