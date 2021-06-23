PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff opts for an all black look as he gets spotted; Malaika Arora keeps it stylish for the day

Tiger Shroff showed his toned body when pepped at Pooja Films and Malaika Arora was spotted clad in a comfy look.

As the unlocking process has begun in Mumbai and shooting for the films has also been allowed, many Bollywood celebs are going out for work and are often spotted. On Wednesday, Malaika was spotted outside her building in a cozy yet chic look. Malaika made heads turn as she was clad in a full sleeves yellow shirt and baggy jeans. The actress completed her look with high heels and, of course, a facemask. Malaika was spotted talking on her phone but didn’t forget to wave at the paparazzi.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff also made an appearance outside the office of Pooja Films. The actor carried a hot look by showing his arms in a black sleeveless zipper and navy blue pants. Tiger left the zipper half-opened that showed his toned body. Tiger responsibly followed COVID 19 guidelines and wore a mask, maintaining social distancing. The War actor will be seen next with Kriti Sanon in ‘Ganpath’. The actor has a couple of films in his kitty. He will be seen in the sequel of his debut ‘Heropanti’, and is yet to start shooting for ‘Rambo’.

Take a look at the pictures-

Bollywood's Munni, , is often spotted with her pet, Casper, on morning strolls. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and just a few days ago, the actress celebrated International Yoga Day. Yoga holds great importance in Malaika’s life about which she said, “For me, it’s yoga day EVERYDAY because Yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you’ll a happy International Day Of Yoga.”

