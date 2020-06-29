PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff resumes work during the unlock phase; Disha Patani gets papped at a beauty store

As we enter into the unlock phase, Tiger Shroff returns to work and gets spotted at a dubbing studio in the city. Meanwhile, Disha Patani too gets papped at a beauty story buying essentials for herself.

Bollywood celebrities have begun to step out for work once again during the unlock phase. Recently, Tiger Shroff was spotted heading to the dubbing studio in the city. While the actor is getting back to his routine, he is practising social distancing and taking all the necessary safety measures against Coronavirus. As Tiger Shroff was spotted outside the dubbing studio, he was seen covering his face with a mask. Tiger was also carrying a napkin in his hand.

Speaking of Tiger, style is something that the actor keeps in handy. Flaunting his muscular biceps, Tiger Shroff was papped in a gray coloured tank top paired with white pants and black sneakers. He also had a matching gray waist bag around him and wore a locket around his neck. Strong and smart, Tiger Shroff set the shutterbugs on a clicking spree as soon as he got down of the car and headed towards the dubbing studio.

Check it out:

too stepped out in style and was papped at a store buying beauty essentials for herself. The stunning actress wore a red tank top with black pants features red stripes on the sides and a pair of white flip flops. Disha flaunted her freshly washed hair and flawless skin. She carried a black bag and put on a floral mask to cover her face.

Check out Disha Patani's pictures:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

