PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff shows off his ripped biceps & toned body as he is snapped barechested at his home balcony

Heartthrob Tiger Shroff leaves no chance to flaunt his toned and ripped body. Be it posting photos on social media or stepping out in the city, the Heropanti actor often leaves everyone in awe of his dapper looks. Needless to say, Tiger is looked upon as a fitness idol by his ardent fans and many budding actors. Today, the Baaghi star stunned everyone as he was snapped flaunting his chiselled abs outside his home balcony.

The actor was papped by shutterbugs as he came into his balcony and waved at the photographers. In the photos, the War star can be seen bare-chested as he is seen smiling and making gestures towards paps. He can also be seen waving at the photographers from the balcony of his dreamy house. In one of the pictures, Tiger was seen showing his biceps and can be seen all smiles.

Meanwhile, Tiger is also quite active on his Instagram handle and often shares videos and photos from his intense workout sessions. Yesterday, he had shared a video wherein he nailed the punching bag with his kicks. While he did it with much ease, his trainer fell down miserably on the floor in the attempt.

On the professional front, Tiger will head to London in July to kick start the shooting of his upcoming action film Ganpath. A source close to the development had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla, “The makers are planning to start the shoot around the month of July, and the first schedule is expected to take place in London. After successfully completing the Bell Bottom shoot in the UK, the producers feel, it’s the best location for Ganpath, as they can shoot major chunk in one go by following strict bio-bubble protocols.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will reunite Tiger with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.

