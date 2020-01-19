PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff shows off his well built arms giving major fitness motivation to his fans

Tiger Shroff was spotted at an event in the city. The actor was donning an all-blue look. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim.

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in War in 2019 with was busy shooting for Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The movie, which happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it has been reported that Tiger will be crossing all the limits for the action-drama this time. The actor has been sharing his looks and some glimpses with his fans while shooting for the movie.

Recently, Tiger was spotted at an event in the city. The actor was donning an all-blue look. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim. He paired his look with a pair of cool blue coloured shoes. Tiger was looking handsome showing off his charm. Not only this, but the actor was also showing off his well-built muscles leaving his fans mesmerized. The Baaghi actor was all smiles while posing for the paps. Talking about Baaghi 3, according to reports Tiger will be fighting against three villains in Baaghi 3.

Starring Tiger and , Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is a part of the Baaghi franchise. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has been shot in Serbia. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 will release in March 2020. Israeli actor Jameel Khoury, stunt master-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Raazi fame Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in the negative roles. Ahmed Khan said, “Jameel’s scenes with Tiger have panned out well. He plays the leader of a terrorist outfit.”

