PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff steps out on Sunday and it's difficult to take our eyes off his muscles

Tiger Shroff's fitness levels are no mean feat and the actor surprises millions of his fans with new stunts quite often. While the actor is known for his flawless flips, he is equally known for his extremely fit bod. Tiger was snapped out and about on Sunday. From the looks of it, the actor stepped put for dubbing and posed for the paparazzi as he arrived at the studio.

As always, Tiger patiently showed a thumbs up to the paps. However, he kept his mask on at all times. While Tiger often gets snapped, this time around it was a bit different. When Tiger was snapped on Sunday, it was difficult for us to take our eyes off the actor's muscles as they dominated the frame.

Tiger stepped out in navy blue joggers and a pink muscle tank. Well, the muscle tank indeed gave Tiger's muscles some much needed breathing space and a good look at his chiselled body.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 in March 2020 and the film was a massive success at the box office. He recently released his debut song Unbelievable and it has already crossed 13 million views on YouTube. The song is crooned and performed by Tiger himself. Further, the song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh, while it has been directed by Punit Malhotra and choreographed by Paresh.

