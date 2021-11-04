PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate FIRST Diwali after wedding with family

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who got married earlier this year in January celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple today. The actor arrived at dad David Dhawan's office for an office pooja. While David Dhawan was not to be see, the rest of the Dhawan clan was in attendance for the pooja on the auspicious occasion.

The newly-married couple were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Varun looked as stylish as ever as he donned beige and blue printed kurta suit. Natasha looked radiant in a yellow embellished suit as she was all smiles while posing for the paparazzi.

Apart from Varun and Natasha, his brother Rohit Dhawan, his wife and cousin Anjini Dhawan were also spotted. As well as the actor's mom and her grand daughter were seen making their way to office.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's first Diwali photos below:

