PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal keep it super casual as they get snapped out and about in the city

Today, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted out and about in the city as they stepped out for a quick clinic visit. See their photos below.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal would have probably been married and left their fans ecstatic if it wasn't for the lockdown. As per reports, the couple were rumoured to tie the knot in May this year, but the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport. And while the actor hasn't confirmed this, the news still left millions of his fans quite excited. Today, the couple were spotted out and about in the city as they stepped out for a quick clinic visit. 

Varun and Natasha kept it super casual. The actor sported shorts, a white tee and bright green sliders to drive away the monsoon blues. Varun's face was barely visible as the actor donned a cap and took safety precautions by wearing a mask and gloves. As for Natasha, the actor's girlfriend colour-coordinated to a certain extent as she too donned a printed white tee. She paired that with a pair of denims and also wore a black mask.

Check out their photos below:

Varun Singh and Natasha Dalal have been dating since many years and were delighted fan clubs time and again with their chemistry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently spotted with Kiara Advani outside Karan Johar's office. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed hat both of them will be seen in Good Newzz director Raj Mehta's next rom com. The film will be in the masala space but nothing more about it is known so far. 

