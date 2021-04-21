PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan asks paps to maintain distance as he returns to Mumbai with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has returned back to the city with wife Natasha Dalal after wrapping up Bhediya's shooting schedule in Arunachal Pradesh. Check out the pictures below.

Over the past few months, actor was in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The Coolie No 1 star had also been dropping a glimpse from his workation on social media. Notably, Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal was also there to spend quality time with her actor husband. In March, the handsome actor had shared a couple of photos with Natasha and wrote, “Not on a honeymoon.” Also, a few days ago, Varun had announced wrapping up Bhediya’s shooting schedule via a post.

Post completing the shoot, Varun and Natasha have returned to Mumbai. Today, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Both kept it casual for the outing and looked adorable together. In the photos, the Student of the Year star can be seen donning full sleeves grey coloured t-shirt and black pants. He styled up his comfy look with a black beanie and stylish sunnies. Natasha, on the other hand, looked beautiful in pink coloured co-ord. The duo was also seen wearing masks as they were spotted while making their way outside the airport.

In the video, Varun can also be seen asking shutterbugs to maintain the distance after they requested him for pictures with Natasha.

Check out the photos and a video below:

Earlier, while announcing a wrap-up for Bhediya, Varun had dropped stunning photos with Kriti and expressed his pleasure of working with the actress. He had written, “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba. Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for Kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both.”

Talking about shooting the film during the pandemic, the Dilwale star said in an Instagram post, “Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of @amarkaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a covid free town like ziro in #ARUNACHALPRADESH.”

