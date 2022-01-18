PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan clicked at Lilavati hospital after his driver's demise

In an unfortunate incident, Varun Dhawan’s driver, Manoj, passed away this evening. He died after suffering from a heart attack. Well, he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. To note, Manoj worked for Dhawans for many years. The 40-year-old driver breathed his last at 5.30 pm today and was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. Manoj was brought to the hospital by Varun Dhawan. The actor rushed him to the hospital after he got to know about his health.

The actor was spotted at the hospital. He was following COVID-19 protocols as he overlooked all the other formalities. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan is saddened by the loss. The Times of India reported that David Dhawan spoke to his son and promised to look after the deceased family. The actor looked very sad in the pictures too. He was seen wearing a checked shirt and even waved at the shutterbugs. It is also reported that deceased Manoj and Dhawan’s family association was for a long time.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, is releasing on November 25, 2022.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. He and Kiara will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s next film.

