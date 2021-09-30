PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan flaunts his lean yet muscular physique as he steps out for a gym session

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 and the comedy drama was widely criticised. The actor, however, has found his mojo back and returned to shooting in a few weeks time. On Thursday, Varun was snapped in the city's suburbs as he stepped out for a gym session. The actor looked all things fit as he flaunted his lean yet muscular physique.

Varun was snapped wearing a pair of brown shorts and a grey muscle tank. The actor obliged the paparazzi with photos and even removed his mask for the pictures as he posed from a distance. Varun defined rugged smart with his beard and dishevelled hair yet effortlessly pulling off the look.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photos below:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has an interesting line up of films. The actor will next be seen in the horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is the third franchise in the horror comedy world that started off with Stree and followed with Roohi. Apart from Bhediya, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. For the film, he will be starring alongside Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor.

